Angry CEO fires 99 out of 110 employees for not attending meeting | Check boss' outrageous message

Follow us on Image Source : REDDIT Snap shot of the message from the CEO

A US-based CEO is in the news for firing his 99 employees out of 110 after they failed to attend a meeting. The termination letter is trending on the social media platform Reddit, following a flood of reactions. The message of the angry CEO was leaked by an intern. He posted a screenshot of the CEO's Slack message on Reddit. The intern claimed that he was fired by the employer after an hour of joining. The Reddit user said he had joined a marketplace for musical instruments as an intern and was fired an hour later.

The Reddit post which created outrage among users shows the name of the CEO - Baldvin.

Here is the full text of the message from the CEO

"Dear Team, This is Baldvin, the CEO. For those of you who did not show up to the meeting this morning, consider this your official notice: you're all fired. You failed to do what you agreed to, you failed to complete your part of the contract, and you failed to show up to the meetings you were supposed to attend and work for. I will cancel all agreements between us. Please return anything you have, sign out of all accounts, and remove yourself from this Slack immediately. I gave you an opportunity to make your life better, to work hard, and to grow. Yet, you have shown me that you don't take this seriously. Out of 110 people, only 11 were present this morning. Those 11 get to stay. The rest of you are terminated. Get the f*** out of my business right now."

Image Source : REDDITThe message from the CEO sent to his employees

Reacting to the post, a Reddit user - Seravajan - wrote, "I assume the CEO failed to inform the team about that meeting. I can not believe that 99 people will fail to attend a meeting if they got informed."

Another user, (much_longer_username), "I remember an email from a director very much like this, expressing their disappointment that nobody attended."

"Bro... do you really think EVERYBODY decided not to go, or is it more likely you forgot to invite anybody?" a post read.

A user - HaElfParagonEither wrote "I once had the CEO of my company message me via teams on Friday at 7pm (my shift ends at 5pm). When I came in on Monday, I had a total of 5 messages stretched across the weekend about how I'm not a team player, and how disappointed he was in me that I was ignoring him. It took all my strength not to cuss this dumb ass**** out. I explained like dude, I sign out at 5pm, and I don't qualify for overtime. From a work perspective, I answered you within 3 minutes of receiving these messages, because I'm just now seeing them."

Also read: Nirmala Sitharaman responds to X user who seeks relief for middle-class | Check her reply