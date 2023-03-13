'Brilliant film': Anand Mahindra lauds Oscar win for The Elephant Whisperers

Follow us on Image Source : VIA TWITTER The Elephant Whisperers wins Oscar

Trending News: Tamil documentary film, 'The Elephant Whisperers,' made history at the 95th Academy Awards by winning the Best Documentary Short Subject category. The film, directed by Kariki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, is the first Indian film to receive this honour, and the third to be nominated in the same category after 'The House That Ananda Built' and 'An Encounter With Faces' in 1969 and 1979, respectively.

The news of the film's victory has received an overwhelming response, with congratulatory messages pouring in from all over the world. Anand Mahindra, the Mahindra Group Chairman, also took to Twitter to hail the film's big win, stating that it recognizes the gritty yet beautiful reality of India.

The business tycoon's tweet has received over 20k likes and many comments sharing what a proud moment the win is for India. "Very proud moment for India The Elephant Whisperers won Oscar in Documentary Short Film," a user commented. "Thank you sir for your kind gesture… we need to appreciate and recognise everyone," another user wrote.

Take a look at Anand Mahindra’s tweet here:

Guneet Monga, the producer, shared her excitement on social media, saying that she is still "shivering" at the achievement. 'The Elephant Whisperers' was released on Netflix in December 2022, and its success has been a moment of pride for the Indian film industry. The film is a heartwarming tale of an orphaned elephant calf named Raghu, who is taken care of by Bomman and Belli, an indigenous couple in the Mudumalai National Park. The documentary not only celebrates the bond that develops between them but also showcases the natural beauty of their surroundings.

