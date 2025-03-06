Adorable dance video of kids on 'Kali Activa' wins hearts, netizen calls them 'Jai Veeru' | WATCH A dance video featuring kids on the popular Punjabi track "Kali Activa" is widely circulating on social media. In the video, two adorable children are seen in their school uniforms, joyfully singing and dancing to the song. Watch viral video here.

A dance video featuring kids on the popular Punjabi track "Kali Activa" is trending on social media. In the video, two adorable children are seen in their school uniforms, joyfully singing and dancing to the song. This delightful clip originates from Punjab and is captioned in Punjabi, reading "Bhagra and Sarkari Aale."

The video has garnered an impressive 6.9 million views, 425,331 likes, and numerous comments. The comment section is flooded with red heart emojis. One user remarked, "The kids really made it fun," while another added, "Looks like it's school vacation; that's why these two are dancing happily." A third user commented, "The little Jai-Veeru duo has done wonders with their dance." Finally, a fourth user reflected, "There is no day like school days; watching these kids dance brought back memories of childhood."

Kaali Activa - Pind de Gehre

The popular track 'Kaali Activa' is sung by Rupinder Handa. The music is composed by Desi Crew, and the lyrics are written by Narinder Batth. The music video is directed by Reelformers.

