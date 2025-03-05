Pakistani woman's dance video with powerful message on divorce wins hearts | Watch A Pakistani woman's dance video has gone viral, delivering a powerful message about divorce, stigma, and self-empowerment. Read more about it here.

A dance video featuring a Pakistani woman has garnered significant attention online. In the video, the woman dances gracefully to Coke Studio's song "Maghron La" while conveying a powerful message about divorce, stigma, and self-empowerment.

Azima Ihsan, a mother of three, is dressed in traditional attire. In her post, she addresses the attitudes surrounding divorce in the Pakistani community, stating, "Divorce is often treated like a death sentence—especially for women. I was told my life was over, that I’d regret my decision, and that my happiness was gone. While the judgment still persists, I choose to dance through it and laugh through it. Life isn't as bad as I was led to believe; in fact, it's the opposite."

She stresses, "We act as if 'divorce' is a dirty word when it should be viewed as a fresh start. Yes, it’s hard and heartbreaking; yes, it can be lonely. But being trapped in a marriage where you can’t breathe is far worse. Remaining in an unhappy marriage is considerably more difficult than the experience of divorce. I didn’t make this choice lightly; I never wanted to be a divorcee. However, for the sake of myself and my three children, it represented freedom. It was also the best decision for my ex-partner."

Azima advocates for marriage built on love and respect, rather than the fear of societal stigma. "I see too many Pakistani women sacrificing their own happiness just to avoid the 'divorced' label. To them, I say: Your happiness matters. Peace matters. Life goes on. Don’t be afraid."

She concludes, "Two years post-divorce, I’m living proof that you can cry, heal, and still dance like nobody’s watching (except like, all of Instagram.)"

"Apna kamati hoon. Apna khati hoon. Apne aap ko sambhalti hoon. Apne khud ke nakhre uhtti hoon. Apne aap ki favorite hoon. Koi mard ki tension nai hai. Menu lor ki? (I am hardworking. I eat my own food. I take care of myself. I throw my own tantrums. I am your favourite. I don't have any tension about any man.)

Watch her viral video

Social media reaction

The post has sparked 2.4 Million views, 71,068 likes, and several comments. The internet users bombarded the comment section with their thoughts. ''Be you, you kids got the best role model in life. Don't let failures define you, your strength is your persistence to live your best life'', one user commented. ''People who are saying what is she so excited about? Well, surviving, and leaving a man who didn't cherish her existence, that's what she's celebrating'', another user said. ''Why people are getting triggered after seeing a happy divorced lady! Ek toxic relation se azdi mile to celebrate krna to bnta hai na!'', third user commented. ''I don't know why there's so much hate for her, even from women (insecure creatures, some of 'em). I mean if she divorced is because she was unhappy right? The light is finally coming back. She looks happy. She says she is thriving. Can't we just be happy for her, without projecting our issues upon her?'', another user remarked.