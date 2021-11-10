Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MALALA YOUSAFZAI Who is Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai's husband Asser Malik?

Internet rejoiced on Wednesday after Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai confirmed her wedding with Asser Malik. The 24-year-old Pakistani human rights campaigner tied the knot in a small nikkah ceremony at Birmingham home. Sharing pictures from her marriage, Malala tweeted, "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead." Ever since the big announcement, everyone has been sending congratulatory wishes and searching out who her husband Asser Malik is. Just in case, you are one amongst those, here are all the deets you need to know!

Who is Asser Malik?

While Malala is known worldwide as an activist, her husband works in the sports world. According to Asar Malik's LinkedIn page, he is the High Performance General Manager in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He has also shared many pictures from different cricket events on his Instagram. Prior to working with the Cricket Board of Pakistan, Assr was the Managing Director of the Player Management Agency. He was the owner of the franchise in a cricket league Last Man Stand.

Asser Malik received a BSc in Economics and Political Science degree from the Lahore University of Management Sciences in 2012. Asar once said that his goal is to revive cricket at the grassroot level in Pakistan as well as provide good opportunities to the players at the initial level itself.

Story of Malala and Asser:

Malala is a big fan of cricket and she has also mentioned it on many occasions. Malala has appeared in public with Asar Malik on several occasions before. Earlier, the two of them were seen together during the Cricket World Cup. The two were also spotted together in the stadium on 23 June 2019, during a match played between Pakistan and South Africa at the historic Lord's ground in London.

Malala during her interview with Vogue magazine said, "I still don't understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can't it just be a partnership?"

Image Source : TWITTER Malala and Asser post their Nikah

However, looking at their union, it seems that Asser definitely changed Malala's thoughts about the institution of marriage!

Who is Malala Yousafzai?

Yousafzai, an advocate for girls' education, survived a Pakistani Taliban assassination attempt when she was just 15 years old when they shot her in the head. Since then the Oxford graduate has become a global figure promoting education for girls. In October 2012, Malala was shot in the head by Taliban gunmen for actively supporting girls' right to education in Mingora, Swat Valley in northern Pakistan following which she left the country and shifted to Birmingham, UK.

Malala also underlined the importance of girl's education, calling it a 'social movement' and vowed that she would continue to advocate it in her home country. At the age of 17, Malala was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her contributions to and struggle for promoting education for children. She shared the prize with Kailash Satyarthi, a children's rights activist.