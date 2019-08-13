Image Source : INSTAGRAM Video of 24 people in one autorickshaw in Telangana goes viral, Internet calls it World record

Ever wondered how many people can sit in a single autorickshaw? Well, maximum 6, with making adjustments. However, recently a video goes viral on the web from the town of Bhongir, Telangana. There are around 24 women and children who were stuffed inside a single autorickshaw. The video goes viral on the web and the netizens are shocked to see so many people in one single autorickshaw. The video is 1 minute 30 seconds long and one can't believe what the eyes see!

Watch video!

This might be getting viral on the web for the fun, however, it involves great risk to load so many people in an autorickshaw. It comes as a disclaimer to all of us that we must not board an overloaded vehicle as it is a sheer risk to our life. We daily hear a lot about road accidents and injuries. People die or get badly injured due to overloading of the vehicles.

According to one of the reports, in India, every hour takes the life of 16 people and around 53 gets injured due to road accidents.

