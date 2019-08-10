Saturday, August 10, 2019
     
Chinese shop owners made to eat live fish for not meeting sales target, watch shocking video

Peta, the animal rights group, called the video, which had more than 120,000 views on YouTube in a week, "disgusting".

New Delhi Published on: August 10, 2019 21:10 IST
A horrifying video has emerged which shows workers at a Chinese construction company being forced to eat live fish and drink chicken blood as punishment for not meeting quotas. The gruesome footage, filmed in Guizhou province, shows a man reaching into a bucket and handing live mud fish to workers, who can then be seen eating the creatures; pained grimaces on their faces. As if this wasn’t bad enough, the workers then proceeded to drink down a substance reported to be chicken blood.

According to newspaper The Beijing News, the workers in the video are employees at a local mall selling hardware and construction materials.

A store owner at the mall confirmed that the incident took place on Aug 4 and involved over 20 participants whose performance at work was not up to par.

A representative of the mall, known only as Wei, claimed that the employees in the video had participated voluntarily. He also said that the activity served as a form of motivation.

Peta, the animal rights group, called the video, which had more than 120,000 views on YouTube in a week, "disgusting".

A spokesperson said: "Every decent person should be shocked when anyone mocks or abuses a helpless dying animal."

