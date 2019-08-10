Image Source : YOUTUBE Chinese shop owners made to eat live fish for not meeting sales target, watch shocking video

A horrifying video has emerged which shows workers at a Chinese construction company being forced to eat live fish and drink chicken blood as punishment for not meeting quotas. The gruesome footage, filmed in Guizhou province, shows a man reaching into a bucket and handing live mud fish to workers, who can then be seen eating the creatures; pained grimaces on their faces. As if this wasn’t bad enough, the workers then proceeded to drink down a substance reported to be chicken blood.

According to newspaper The Beijing News, the workers in the video are employees at a local mall selling hardware and construction materials.

A store owner at the mall confirmed that the incident took place on Aug 4 and involved over 20 participants whose performance at work was not up to par.

A representative of the mall, known only as Wei, claimed that the employees in the video had participated voluntarily. He also said that the activity served as a form of motivation.

Peta, the animal rights group, called the video, which had more than 120,000 views on YouTube in a week, "disgusting".

A spokesperson said: "Every decent person should be shocked when anyone mocks or abuses a helpless dying animal."