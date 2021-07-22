Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NCMS_MEDIA Video: Dubai creates fake rain to battle extreme temperature

Dubai is facing extreme temperatures as high as 50C in most parts of the country. In order to battle the extreme heat, the UAE’s National Center of Meteorology came up with a unique solution that resulted in a monsoon-like rainfall. Videos of monsoon-like showers submerging roads and flashes of lightning on highways have gone viral on social media.

Interestingly, the enhanced rain is created using drone technology known as cloud seeding, reports Daily Mail. The rainmaking technology, known as ‘cloud seeding’. According to this technique, drones are used to give shock to the clouds which in turn clumps them together to produce precipitation.

The official Twitter handle of UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology shared the video. The video shows rain pouring down on a highway as the cars navigate through it.

Earlier, Alya Al-Mazroui, director of the UAE's rain-enhancement science-research program talked about the technology, and told Arab News, “Equipped with a payload of electric-charge emission instruments and customised sensors, these drones will fly at low altitudes and deliver an electric charge to air molecules, which should encourage precipitation.”

It has been taken up as a mission in UAE to increase rainfall, which in turn will increase the average annual rainfall by four inches. In 2017, UAE invested massive amount of $15 million in nine rain-making projects to create artificial rain.