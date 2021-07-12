Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PRINTERKEVIN, @DOCTORRSAYS Mumbai Rains: Netizens welcome monsoon with a deluge of memes and jokes

Mumbai is about cloudy skies, rains, and thunderstorms right now as the monsoon arrives in Maharashtra. The city has been lashing with heavy rains since yesterday. Netizens can't help but have mixed feelings about it. While some are sharing some fond memories of the seasons, many are dreading clogged roads and flooding streets.

Amid the downpour, the hashtag #MumbaiRains became one of the top trends on the micro-blogging site and netizens stormed the app with memes, memories and jokes.

Check out some of the best and funny 'Mumbai Rains' memes and jokes on Twitter:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of 'extremely heavy rain' in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district for the next two days. The 'red' warning has been now changed to 'orange alert', which means 'heavy to very heavy rain'.

"Extremely heavy rainfall belt has shifted south wards. So warnings are downgraded. Still, IMD expects heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs," said Shubhangi Bhute, deputy director, IMD Mumbai.