US zoo installs life-size replicas of pandas made of Lego, pictures go viral

In a fun and interactive development, the San Antonio Zoo in the United States of America has installed life-size replicas of baby pandas made up of lego bricks. The pictures of the incredible masterpiece shared by San Antonio Zoo on Instagram are being loved by the netizens. "This sculpture of baby pandas took 405 hours and 53,460 bricks to build! Come see it over 30 other LEGO brick sculptures for yourself during Wild Connections at San Antonio Zoo," wrote n Antonio Zoo while sharing the amazing picture.

Several people have been praising the makers for their efforts to build the sculpture."I'm scrolling through looking at all the zoos and people I follow and I come across these pandas and at first sight, they look real then I take a second look...WOW! Real talent! Great job! "a user commented. Another said, "This is just adorable."

A replica of a magnificent eagle has also been installed in the zoo. Sharing the picture of the same, the San Antonio Zoo wrote, "This bald eagle sculpture took 184 hours and 42,198 bricks to build."

