Image Source : TWITTER-@PRIMEVIDEOIN The Family Man 2: Chellam Sir inspired meme fest rules the internet, fans compare him to Google

Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni have been gathering praises from all corners of the world for their stellar performances in the recently released web show The Family Man 2. While their characters clash in the show and fans witness the high octane drama, there is one more character in the show and left netizens impressed'' Chellam Sir. He is the encyclopedia of information in the show and appears suddenly to help Srikant and his team. Netizens are head over heels about Chellam Sir and have even compared him to Google as there is hardly anything that he doesn{t know.

In The Family Man 2, Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari along with Priyamani Raj, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles. South actress Samantha Akkineni marks her digital debut as antagonist of the show named Raji.

Opening their treasure box of memes, netizens have compared Chellam Sir to superheroes and Rajinikanth who can do anything. Check out the memes fest here-

Created by Raj and DK, 'The Family Man' is an edgy, action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, ably portrayed by Manoj, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The second season of the show started streaming on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video.