Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LAZYSINCE1995, SHAHBAZ_9 Super Blood Moon 2021: Netizens share stunning pictures of super-celestial event

The first lunar eclipse of 2021 took place on Wednesday. Significantly, a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse have not occurred together in nearly six years. A super-celestial event when the moon was at the nearest approach to Earth. Netizens from around the world flooded social media platforms with pictures and videos of the Super Blood Moon and the Lunar Eclipse. The Moon appeared a little bit bigger and brighter than usual. The effect of the sunlight on the earth's atmosphere made the moon appear in a different colour. The total lunar eclipses is known as the Blood Moon because of the reddish shades the Full Moon takes on when fully eclipsed.

People in India, South Asia, East Asia, Australia, and much of North America, South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean and Antarctica were able to witness the eclipse.

Take a look at the pictures posted on Twitter: