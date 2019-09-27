Smriti Irani's husband has a 'Biwi Se Pareshan' look in this picture

Smriti Irani often shares jokes and memes along with pictures of her family on Instagram.

Union minister Smriti Irani, who has been winning the internet with her wry humour, swept her followers off their feet yet again.

She took to Instagram to share a funny picture of her husband with the caption: "The biwi se pareshan look ('annoyed with his wife' look)." In the picture, an exasperated Zubin Irani is seen holding his forehead.

"The biwi se pareshan look ('annoyed with his wife' look)."

Smriti Irani often shares jokes and memes along with pictures of her family on Instagram.

Recently, she had posted a throwback picture with her entire family. She shared the picture with the caption, "The not so distant Thursday."

In December, she had shared a picture that had her and her husband sitting on the staircase.

In the picture, the Union minister is looking up at a thought bubble.

The thought bubble said, "Hey bhagwan Utha le..mujhe nahi mere vazan ko utha le". Her husband is shown thinking: "Isko bhi uthaloge toh chalega".