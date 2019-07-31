Image Source : TWITTER #PMModiOnDiscovery takes Twitter by storm

The news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi making an appearance on popular Discovery Channel's show "Man Vs Wild" has taken the world of social media by storm. It all started with a tweet on July 29 by adventurer and television presenter Edward Michael Grylls, popularly known as Bear Grylls, sharing that Modi will be appearing in a special episode, which has been shot in the Jim Corbett National Park.

The episode will throw light on wildlife conservation, highlighting issues related to environmental change. The hashtag #PMModiOnDiscovery has won the Twitter world in just two days. With over 1.2 billion impressions on Twitter, #PMModiOnDiscovery is said to be one of the most used hashtags on Twitter to promote a television show ever.

Visuals to die for! Shri @narendramodi ji features in an episode of #manvswild shot in India and hosted by @BearGrylls. These visuals are proof enough to witness a New India where the Prime Minister walks the talk. Naman! #PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/vzdSMXZzPW — Varidha husaain (@Varidhahussain) July 29, 2019

Modiji: Dhinchak Pooja has released a new song



Bear Grylls: That's why I live in the jungle#PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/ZbNpuhz0OQ — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) July 29, 2019

People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/MW2E6aMleE — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) July 29, 2019

This going to an interesting show 🤩🤩🤩#PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/Dp3EeQJTOu — Chandan Pradhan (@Chandan00720644) July 29, 2019

Two legends in one go. This will be best of 'Man vs Wild'#PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/T2uXEioMCo — Siddharth Diwedi🇮🇳 (@siddiwedi) July 29, 2019

#PMModionDiscovery @narendramodi Sir has been handling far more dangerous animals in Indian politics. This is nothing challenging for him. You GO Sir. https://t.co/eWWGbOBpRX — shiva teja (@darkwings2) July 29, 2019

In a span of less than 12 hours since the tweet first made an appearance, the hashtag reached 728 million people through over 2,22,400 mentions by more than 2,06,200 users as per the data from global media intelligence firm Meltwater.

#PMModiOnDiscovery was the top trend in India on the day of the announcement. The trend also made waves globally entering the elite top three trends. Modi will appear in the "Man Vs Wild" episode on August 12.

