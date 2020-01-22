Paul Rudd wins over a fan. Internet cannot stop gushing over him

Aaah! Such a gentleman!

Paul Rudd -- Ant-Man from the Marvel Universe and Mike from F.R.I.E.N.D.S -- needs to be cloned, and that too, pronto for every girl or fangirl needs a Paul in their life. Don't agree with us? You have to after reading what happened with a senior writer at Sports Illustrated.

Charlotte Wilder met Paul Rudd first in a flight and then in a locker room, and her detailing of the entire sequence of events has left the Twitterverse more in love with their hero.

The first tweet was from January 18, 2020. It read, "Paul Rudd is on my flight to KC (Kansas City) and I'm fighting the urge to stop by his seat and say, 'Hey, look at us. Who would've thought?' just to see if he'll say, 'Not me!'"

The second tweet from the same day read, "Okay I said hi to Paul Rudd and told him I was going to say, 'Look at us!' but that I didn't and he seemed to appreciate that. Also said if he wanted to talk about the Chiefs he could find me and he said 'Okay, if I want to talk about the Chiefs I'll find you.' Very nice guy!!"

I should've asked him if he thinks he has better planking form than Vrabel. Start some trash talk. Maybe I'll try it when we land — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) January 18, 2020

What could have happened after this? Charlotte and Paul would go their separate ways... Right? Because this is no movie.

But as serendipitious as this may sound, two days later, on January 20, 2020, Charlotte met Paul again in the locker room of the American football team, Chiefs.

She tweeted a picture of her and Paul Rudd with the caption, "I found Paul Rudd in the Chief's locker room and said 'Hey! It's me, the girl from the plane!' And he gives me a hug, glances around the room and says, 'Hey, look at us. Who would've thought?' And I passed out."

I found Paul Rudd in the Chiefs locker room and said “Hey! It’s me, the girl from the plane!” And he gives me a hug, glances around the room and says, “Hey, look at us. Who would’ve thought?” And I passed out pic.twitter.com/LSoqJ3HD8n — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) January 20, 2020

Aaah! Such a gentleman!

Twitter instantly fell in love with the story, and a deluge of tweets followed.

Okay! Can I get a Paul Rudd in my life? Pretty please!