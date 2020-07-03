As heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Mumbaikars flood Twitter with viral photos, videos and memes

Mumbai woke up to a rainy morning on Friday as several areas and the city's adjoining coastal districts received heavy rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Friday and Saturday, with the prediction of 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall at isolated places. The city is likely to witness heavy rains during the weekend, according to the weather department.
Mumbai Police have advised citizens not to step out of their homes. Fishermen are also advised not to venture into the sea along and off the Maharashtra-Goa coast on July 3 and July 4.
Maharashtra: Mumbai receives heavy rainfall; Visuals from King's Circle pic.twitter.com/uD1w4Rlkuk— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020
“High convergence of strong moist westerly/southwesterly winds at low tropospheric level from the Arabian Sea is very likely along the west coast till July 5. Under the influence, fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy showers are likely along the west coast, Gujarat, interiors of Maharashtra in the next five days. Heavy to very heavy with extreme heavy showers (over 200 mm) is very likely over Konkan and Goa on July 3 and 4 and over Madhya Maharashtra on July 4," IMD bulletin said.
Heavy to very rainfall expected to occur in Mumbai today; Visuals from Wadala pic.twitter.com/ZhrE64VCpE— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020
Warning of waterlogging in several low-lying areas, temporary disruption of civic services such as water and electricity, traffic snarls, uprooting of trees have been issued.
For the unversed, IMD classifies light rain between 2.5 and 7.5 mm; moderate rain is between 7.6-35.5 mm; 35.6-64.4 mm is heavy rain and extremely heavy rain is between 64.5-124.4 mm.
However, Mumbaikars are sharing memes, photos and videos on social media. Check out some of them below:
Who needs Niagara Falls when you have Bandra Falls .— Mahhi Veerpal (@MahhiVeerpal) July 3, 2020
Anyway, Hot chai and Vada Pav during the rains is a thing!!
Nothing can beat a Vadapav in #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/8K4wPlx7JX— Nitish Gulati (@GulatiNitish) July 3, 2020
VIDEO: Water logging at Sion king Circle in Mumbai. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/lKZzey5osa— Mumbai (@MumbaiAndMore) July 3, 2020
Sign of some good times ahead after the crisis?— Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) July 3, 2020
This was Mumbai yesterday - the city of dreams and currently one of the worst affected region by #COVIDー19#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/rNTJLRnyR6
Water logging at #JJ in South Mumbai after heavy rainfall. #MumbaiRains @mumbaitraffic @RidlrMUM pic.twitter.com/hX8LU9J6Uy— Amir khan (@AmirReport) July 3, 2020
Live pictures from Andheri 🌧️😜 #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/3TnD2rH77w— P o p e y e⚓ (@spinach_guy) July 3, 2020
After Heavy Pouring #MumbaiRains To Mumbaikars : pic.twitter.com/1PrmRKyO4i— Vedang Rane (@_vedang_07) July 3, 2020