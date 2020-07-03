Friday, July 03, 2020
     
As heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Mumbaikars flood Twitter with viral photos, videos and memes

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2020 18:44 IST
Mumbai woke up to a rainy morning on Friday as several areas and the city's adjoining coastal districts received heavy rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Friday and Saturday, with the prediction of 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall at isolated places. The city is likely to witness heavy rains during the weekend, according to the weather department.

Mumbai Police have advised citizens not to step out of their homes. Fishermen are also advised not to venture into the sea along and off the Maharashtra-Goa coast on July 3 and July 4.

“High convergence of strong moist westerly/southwesterly winds at low tropospheric level from the Arabian Sea is very likely along the west coast till July 5. Under the influence, fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy showers are likely along the west coast, Gujarat, interiors of Maharashtra in the next five days. Heavy to very heavy with extreme heavy showers (over 200 mm) is very likely over Konkan and Goa on July 3 and 4 and over Madhya Maharashtra on July 4," IMD bulletin said.

Warning of waterlogging in several low-lying areas, temporary disruption of civic services such as water and electricity, traffic snarls, uprooting of trees have been issued.

For the unversed, IMD classifies light rain between 2.5 and 7.5 mm; moderate rain is between 7.6-35.5 mm; 35.6-64.4 mm is heavy rain and extremely heavy rain is between 64.5-124.4 mm.

However, Mumbaikars are sharing memes, photos and videos on social media. Check out some of them below:

