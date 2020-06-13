Man orders Rs300 lotion, receives Rs 19k wireless headphones instead. Amazon says 'Keep It'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/5USPACE Man orders Rs300 lotion, receives Rs 19k wireless headphones instead

A Pune man, named Gautam Rege, was pleasantly surprised when he received Rs 19,000 worth Bose wireless headphones when he ordered a Rs 300 skin lotion. Co-founder and director of Josh Software took to Twitter to share the goof up and set the internet ablaze. While Mr Rege surprise gift left many amused, it was Amazon's reply that won the Twitterverse.

Sharing a photo of the box of Bose Soundsport Wireless Headphones on Twitter, Mr Rege wrote, "Bose wireless earbuds (₹19k) delivered instead of skin lotion (₹300). @amazonIN support asked to keep it as order was non-returnable!" The price of the headphones shows Rs 18,900.

Bose wireless earbuds (₹19k) delivered instead of skin lotion (₹300). @amazonIN support asked to keep it as order was non-returnable! 🤪🤦‍♂️🥳 pic.twitter.com/nCMw9z80pW — Gautam Rege (@gautamrege) June 10, 2020

In no time, Rege's post went viral on the internet with netizens asking for the link of the lotion he had ordered. Many others shared their stories about the goof-up in deliveries by the e-commerce site. One Twitter user wrote, "Guess what, I ordered Dell Monitor worth 13k and what i got is Colin bottles, garbage etc. and now they are saying that they will not refund my money also. Amazon is just trying to fool their customers. Amazon business model revealed!!"

"Is the skin lotion still in stock? Please send link," wrote one user. Another said, "Hey, I got a skin lotion instead of my Bose earbuds. Let's exchange." To add on to the misery to other users who wanted the same luck, Mr Rege revealed, "If it makes you feel any better, the skin lotion was refunded!!" Check out a few reactions here-

Guess what, I ordered Dell Monitor worth 13k and what i got is Colin bottles, garbage etc. and now they are saying that they will not refund my money also. Amazon is just trying to fool their customers. Amazon business model revealed!!@AmazonHelp pic.twitter.com/mtH1SemrAN — Kalyan Gandhapu (@gandhapukalyan) June 11, 2020

Is the skin lotion still in stock? Please send link. — Hetal Rach (@heytal) June 10, 2020

I want thie scheme too 😭😭😭 — Rosy (@rose_k01) June 11, 2020

Even i want this Scheme mam with slight change...i prefer Mac Laptop and Iphone over headphones 😬😬 — 🅷🅰🆁🆂🅷🅰 🇮🇳 (@harshaseo9991) June 11, 2020

Hey... I got a skin lotion instead of my Bose earbuds ... let’s exchange... 😁 — shashankd (@shashankd) June 10, 2020

you have created a heavy demand for skin lotions on Amazon !! the prices definitely shoot up 😂 — ssk (@iamssk) June 10, 2020

