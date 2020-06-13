Saturday, June 13, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Man orders Rs300 lotion, receives Rs 19k wireless headphones instead. Amazon says 'Keep It'

Man orders Rs300 lotion, receives Rs 19k wireless headphones instead. Amazon says 'Keep It'

A Pune man, named Gautam Rege, was pleasantly surprised when he received Rs 19,000 worth Bose wireless headphones when he ordered a Rs 300 skin lotion.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 13, 2020 9:19 IST
Man orders Rs300 lotion, receives Rs 19k wireless headphones instead
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/5USPACE

Man orders Rs300 lotion, receives Rs 19k wireless headphones instead

A Pune man, named Gautam Rege, was pleasantly surprised when he received Rs 19,000 worth Bose wireless headphones when he ordered a Rs 300 skin lotion. Co-founder and director of Josh Software took to Twitter to share the goof up and set the internet ablaze. While Mr Rege surprise gift left many amused, it was Amazon's reply that won the Twitterverse. 

Sharing a photo of the box of Bose Soundsport Wireless Headphones on Twitter, Mr Rege wrote, "Bose wireless earbuds (₹19k) delivered instead of skin lotion (₹300). @amazonIN support asked to keep it as order was non-returnable!" The price of the headphones shows Rs 18,900.

In no time, Rege's post went viral on the internet with netizens asking for the link of the lotion he had ordered. Many others shared their stories about the goof-up in deliveries by the e-commerce site. One Twitter user wrote, "Guess what, I ordered Dell Monitor worth 13k and what i got is Colin bottles, garbage etc. and now they are saying that they will not refund my money also. Amazon is just trying to fool their customers. Amazon business model revealed!!"

"Is the skin lotion still in stock? Please send link," wrote one user. Another said, "Hey, I got a skin lotion instead of my Bose earbuds. Let's exchange." To add on to the misery to other users who wanted the same luck, Mr Rege revealed, "If it makes you feel any better, the skin lotion was refunded!!" Check out a few reactions here-

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X