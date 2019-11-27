As #MaharashtraPoliticalDrama nears its end, Twitter is still wondering what exactly happened

Twitter erupted into a fit of laughter, dismay, wonder, amusement, and every other emotion -- all at once -- as the events unfolded in Maharashtra.

The political drama in Maharashtra is no less, in any way, than a typical Bollywood potboiler -- it has twists, turns, drama, emotion, tragedy and a bit of comedy too. Devendra Fadnavis, who served as the chief minister of Maharashtra for five years, became the head of the state but just for a few hours.

For Fadnavis, the travesty of the formation of a government happened when Ajit Pawar signed on the dotted lines to side with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but had to resign due to Sharad Pawar.

Sharad Pawar had by then forged an alliance with Shiv Sena and Congress.

Many even wondered who was the real "Chanakya" (read: mastermind) in such unreal times.

There's neither Sharad Pawar nor Amit Shah given in the Options #MaharashtraPoliticalDrama https://t.co/AGvO6ysX5b — Last of The Stars🌟 (@WetBehindDEars) November 27, 2019

Well said.

Yeh kya ho raha hai, bhai, yeh kya ho raha hai...?!

Sometime back in history of time.

Mom - kya banau dinner mein, dal rice chicken chalega ?

Me - haan chalega. Dinner time - lauki and roti. Me - wtf ! #MaharashtraPoliticalDrama same !! — Angshuman চট্টোপাধ্যায় (@awhetuk) November 27, 2019

Same.

Breaking news:



Trump is applying for student visa in India to learn political science at Baramati University

😜#MaharashtraPoliticalDrama @DrKumarVishwas @EconomicTimes — Abhishek Jain (@caabhishek_jain) November 27, 2019

Memes hi memes!

Lesson from #MaharashtraPoliticalDrama



1. Politicians don't care about you or your ideology



2. Money can't buy everything



3. Your vote is as important as "H" in Honest — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 26, 2019

The movie was so ahead of its time!

Q: Who is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra?

Counter Q: Today... Yesterday... Or day before yesterday

A scene from a Kamal Haasan movie 😂#MaharashtraPoliticalDrama#MaharashtraPolitics pic.twitter.com/D18EcFS3Ek — Meena (@meenabg) November 27, 2019

And for the unversed, Uddhav Thackeray is now set to be Maharashtra chief minister for the very first time.