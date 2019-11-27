Wednesday, November 27, 2019
     
As #MaharashtraPoliticalDrama nears its end, Twitter is still wondering what exactly happened

The political drama in Maharashtra is no less, in any way, than a typical Bollywood potboiler -- it has twists, turns, drama, emotion, tragedy and a bit of comedy too.

New Delhi Published on: November 27, 2019 14:37 IST
Twitter erupted into a fit of laughter, dismay, wonder,

Twitter erupted into a fit of laughter, dismay, wonder, amusement, and every other emotion -- all at once -- as the events unfolded in Maharashtra.

The political drama in Maharashtra is no less, in any way, than a typical Bollywood potboiler -- it has twists, turns, drama, emotion, tragedy and a bit of comedy too. Devendra Fadnavis, who served as the chief minister of Maharashtra for five years, became the head of the state but just for a few hours.

For Fadnavis, the travesty of the formation of a government happened when Ajit Pawar signed on the dotted lines to side with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but had to resign due to Sharad Pawar.

Sharad Pawar had by then forged an alliance with Shiv Sena and Congress.

Many even wondered who was the real "Chanakya" (read: mastermind) in such unreal times.

And for the unversed, Uddhav Thackeray is now set to be Maharashtra chief minister for the very first time.

