As #MaharashtraPoliticalDrama nears its end, Twitter is still wondering what exactly happened

The political drama in Maharashtra is no less, in any way, than a typical Bollywood potboiler -- it has twists, turns, drama, emotion, tragedy and a bit of comedy too. Devendra Fadnavis, who served as the chief minister of Maharashtra for five years, became the head of the state but just for a few hours.
For Fadnavis, the travesty of the formation of a government happened when Ajit Pawar signed on the dotted lines to side with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but had to resign due to Sharad Pawar.
Sharad Pawar had by then forged an alliance with Shiv Sena and Congress.
Twitter erupted into a fit of laughter, dismay, wonder, amusement, and every other emotion -- all at once -- as the events unfolded in Maharashtra.
Many even wondered who was the real "Chanakya" (read: mastermind) in such unreal times.
There's neither Sharad Pawar nor Amit Shah given in the Options #MaharashtraPoliticalDrama https://t.co/AGvO6ysX5b— Last of The Stars🌟 (@WetBehindDEars) November 27, 2019
RT If You Are With Amit Shah Too.🙏 #IamWithDevendra #MaharashtraPoliticalDrama pic.twitter.com/HdpoIVE3oH— Sir Jadeja Fan (@SirrrJadeja) November 26, 2019
Well said.
Cheap thrills #MaharashtraPoliticalDrama pic.twitter.com/VR8a5aOp0T— Ramamoorthy Thambusamy (@SiruvaiR) November 27, 2019
Confused Maharashtra voters.. #RepublicSummit #MaharashtraPoliticalDrama pic.twitter.com/FlL3JPmdqe— 🇮🇳 Urban Soldier 𝑽𝒂𝒊𝒃𝒉𝒂𝒗 𝑱𝒐𝒔𝒉𝒊 (💯) (@vaibhavjoshi_) November 27, 2019
Yeh kya ho raha hai, bhai, yeh kya ho raha hai...?!
Sometime back in history of time.— Angshuman চট্টোপাধ্যায় (@awhetuk) November 27, 2019
Mom - kya banau dinner mein, dal rice chicken chalega ?
Me - haan chalega. Dinner time - lauki and roti. Me - wtf ! #MaharashtraPoliticalDrama same !!
Same.
Breaking news:— Abhishek Jain (@caabhishek_jain) November 27, 2019
Trump is applying for student visa in India to learn political science at Baramati University
😜#MaharashtraPoliticalDrama @DrKumarVishwas @EconomicTimes
Memes hi memes!
Lesson from #MaharashtraPoliticalDrama— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 26, 2019
1. Politicians don't care about you or your ideology
2. Money can't buy everything
3. Your vote is as important as "H" in Honest
No caption needed ...#MahaThriller #MaharashtraPoliticalDrama pic.twitter.com/cMPAf8P4TK— 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) November 26, 2019
The movie was so ahead of its time!
Q: Who is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra?— Meena (@meenabg) November 27, 2019
Counter Q: Today... Yesterday... Or day before yesterday
A scene from a Kamal Haasan movie 😂#MaharashtraPoliticalDrama#MaharashtraPolitics pic.twitter.com/D18EcFS3Ek
And for the unversed, Uddhav Thackeray is now set to be Maharashtra chief minister for the very first time.