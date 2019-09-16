Monday, September 16, 2019
     
Lucknow Uber driver sings ‘Nazar ke Saamne’, goes viral

Twitterati were pleasantly surprised and said the driver should try his luck in reality shows and Bollywood.

New Delhi Published on: September 16, 2019 14:22 IST
'Nazar ke saamne' is a popular song from the 90s movie

'Nazar ke saamne' is a popular song from the 90s movie Aashiqui.

A video of an Uber driver from Lucknow singing a popular song from the 90s movie Aashiqui has gone viral.

The video was shared by the Twitter handle @crowngaurav.

The short clip has Uber driver Vinod singing Kumar Sanu’s Nazar Ke Saamne.

“Met a @Uber_India driver Vinod ji in Lucknow. He is an amazing singer and asked to sing a song for me after finishing his ride. Aur kya chaiye. Please watch this video and make him famous,” tweeted the user.

The tweet caught Uber India's attention, which informed that Vinod was "one famous driver-partner who keeps on receiving positive mentions on our pages for his musical rides."

LISTEN TO THE ORIGINAL SONG: 

