Lucknow Uber driver sings ‘Nazar ke Saamne’, goes viral

'Nazar ke saamne' is a popular song from the 90s movie Aashiqui.

A video of an Uber driver from Lucknow singing a popular song from the 90s movie Aashiqui has gone viral.

The video was shared by the Twitter handle @crowngaurav.

The short clip has Uber driver Vinod singing Kumar Sanu’s Nazar Ke Saamne.

“Met a @Uber_India driver Vinod ji in Lucknow. He is an amazing singer and asked to sing a song for me after finishing his ride. Aur kya chaiye. Please watch this video and make him famous,” tweeted the user.

Met an @Uber_India driver Vinod ji in Lucknow. He is an amazing singer and asked to sing a song for me after finishing his ride. Aur kya chaiye.

Please watch this video and make him famous. He is also having his own @YouTube @youtubemusic channel. #Lucknow #Uber pic.twitter.com/G4zu8u2531 — #SavePriyanshu (@crowngaurav) September 14, 2019

The tweet caught Uber India's attention, which informed that Vinod was "one famous driver-partner who keeps on receiving positive mentions on our pages for his musical rides."

Mr. Vinod is one famous driver-partner who keeps on receiving positive mentions on our pages for his musical rides. We're glad to hear this #UberStar's passionate voice being recognized and shared by the good Samaritans of the internet. — Uber India (@Uber_India) September 15, 2019

Twitterati were pleasantly surprised and said the driver should try his luck in reality shows and Bollywood.

Very nice voice, he deserves a chance to Bollywood, good luck 👍 — Shailendra Mishra (@exclusive_shail) September 15, 2019

👌😊 tks, he must start participating in #television shows. Famous should not be the aim but reaching out to ppl to let them know about his singing(talent)is required. To start with.... — Vandana (@CharouRathore) September 15, 2019

Wow, he sings well and is techsavy to have YouTube channel !! Mera desh Badal raha hai — Sheetal (@sheetal_here) September 14, 2019

We should encourage his talent God bless you my friend. — Sunil Kumar MP (@suniloft) September 16, 2019

LISTEN TO THE ORIGINAL SONG: