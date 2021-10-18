This 'Low Budget' parody of Squid Game by Nigerian Comedy Group is a rage on the internet. Seen yet?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IKORODUB Low Budget Squid Game parody by Nigerian Comedy Group

Netflix original series Squid Drama has already been taking the internet by storm. The survival game series has been topping every trend and has been sampled by 111 million members since its September 17 premiere worldwide. Over the span of just 25 days, the K-Drama has been talked about more than anything online. Netizens have not just been expressing their opinions on the game but memes and parodies are also going viral. The Ikorodu Bois, a Nigerian online comedy group is the latest in the long list that created a 'low budget' parody of the game show.

Inspired by Squid Game, Ikorodu Bois recreated the complete trailer that showed the children enacting the group of participants in the game series. The video showed an original Squid Game trailer in the upper part as the Ikorodu Bois enact the scenes shot by shot. It also showed one of the kids dressed as the robotic creepy doll that featured in the Red Light Green Light game. The child used layers of ivory makeup to recreate the look to perfection.

The Nigerian group of artists creatively used cardboards and other things to make a 'low budget' parody of the popular series. The group wrote, "If Squid game was shot in Ikorodu." Reacting to the same, Chukwudike D. Akuwudike commented, "Could this have been any more perfect!!! You guys are amazingly good."

For the unversed, Ikorodu Bois recreate and mimic multi-million dollar music videos, Hollywood movie trailers and epic pictures within a low budget.

On the other hand, Netflix recently shared the list of top 10 most-viewed original shows and films by total hours viewed and Squid Game topped the list. The survival game show has also consistently ranked as the number one series across the globe since it debuted, according to Netflix.

In the show, 456 debt-saddled contestants are mysteriously brought together on an island off the South Korean peninsula to compete in children's games for a huge cash prize with literally life-and-death consequences.