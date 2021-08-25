Latest Internet trend 'Milk Crate Challenge' will blow your mind, take it at your own risk

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CAPDREAMZ People taking up Milk Crate Challenge

If by any chance, you find milk crates vanishing across your neighbourhood don't squint, it might be because of the latest social media trend that got everybody hooked to it. Milk Crate Challenge, the newest Internet challenge is said to have its roots in TikTok, where it reportedly originated. The challenge looks simple on the face but is quite tricky and can be extremely dangerous if went wrong.

What is Milk Crate Challenge?

In this challenge, one places milk crates on top of each other in ascending order like a staircase. It ascends to a peak and then descends down to the other side. The challenger has to climb up this wobbly staircase without losing his balance.

People across the world have been taking up this challenge. While some have been acing it like a pro, many have hilariously taken the fall. Some have also taken up the challenge a notch higher by opting for this challenge in heels and skates. Surprisingly, they aced it with absolute precision. As the Milk Crate Challenge takes over the Internet, check out these fun videos here:

While this does sound simple on paper and is super funny when watching someone fall from the milk crate staircase. In reality, it can be dangerous leaving the challenger badly injured. Given the rising popularity of the challenge, doctors have also taken to social media to warn people about it.

"With COVID-19 hospitalisations rising around the country, please check with your local hospital to see if they have a bed available for you, before attempting the #milkcratechallenge," Baltimore City Health Department said in a tweet.

Doctors have some good advice, take the challenge only at your own risk!