iPhone 6s survival story: Phone falls out of a plane, records everything during its drop

Image Source : G1/ERNESTO GALIOTTO Phone falls out of a plane, records everything during its drop

Even if we imagine our smartphone dropping from a low height our heart skips a beat thinking of catastrophic damage to our phone. But you will be shocked to know that an iPhone 6s which was dropped from an airplane 2,000 feet above the ground survived the drop.

According to a report in G1, Brazilian documentary filmmaker Ernesto Galiotto was filming videos and clicking pictures in a small plane from his iPhone 6s. Unfortunately due to the force of the wind, he lost his grip and the phone dropped out of the window, falling to the ground. Galiotto, like most of us, probably expected that his iPhone would break into pieces, and only divine intervention could possibly save it.

Miraculously, the iPhone was soon located using the Find My Phone app. Not only did the iPhone survive the fall, but neither the back panel nor the screen was shattered and the five-year-old iPhone did work fine. It also managed to keep itself on and was continuously recording the entire time during the fall.

One reason why it survived was likely because the iPhone 6s has a recyclable aluminum enclosure where the phone is strapped around a silicone case and a screen protector.

As per reports, the filmmaker said "I had faith that I would recover it. I thought, ‘If it didn’t fall in the water, we’ll find it. For a few meters I could have hit a person — and, at that height I was flying, 2,000 feet, it was going to be a tragedy, can you imagine? But it wasn’t a tragedy, it had many emotions."

Interestingly, this is not the first incident that an iPhone fell out of an airplane and survived. Even last year it was reported that a photographer was on an aerial tour in South Iceland when he dropped his iPhone- also a 6s. He was able to recover his iPhone 13 months later after the accident.