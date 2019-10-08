Tuesday, October 08, 2019
     
Instagram removing its 'Following' activity tab sends Twitterverse into a meltdown

RIP stalking!

New Delhi Published on: October 08, 2019 18:08 IST
The Following tab is the activity feed which displays what posts friends are liking, commenting on and following. 

Facebook-owned Instagram removed its Following tab on Tuesday, triggering almost a meltdown on Twitter.

Several users on the micro-blogging website were left wondering how they would stalk a few persons on Instagram.

Yes, you read that right. And don't tell us you did not use the feature to stalk your way to glory.

The Following tab is the activity feed which displays what posts friends are liking, commenting on and following. And it does precisely that!

Instagram launched its "Following" tab as an early feature back in 2011, long before its Explore tab.

The tab will be gone away from the app with an update later this week. According to Instagram's head of product Vishal Shah, the tab was removed for the sake of simplicity.

