Instagram removing its 'Following' activity tab sends Twitterverse into a meltdown

Facebook-owned Instagram removed its Following tab on Tuesday, triggering almost a meltdown on Twitter.

Several users on the micro-blogging website were left wondering how they would stalk a few persons on Instagram.

Yes, you read that right. And don't tell us you did not use the feature to stalk your way to glory.

The Following tab is the activity feed which displays what posts friends are liking, commenting on and following. And it does precisely that!

RIP to the creepiest part of Instagram https://t.co/pElUH7WBAv — kate conger (@kateconger) October 7, 2019

Instagram is removing the following activity tab. This will definitely save a few relationships. — Nigel D. (@NigelDPresents) October 7, 2019

Instagram’s reasons for killing the “following” tab is that “it wasn't a feature that people used frequently” and the company suspected many users didn't know it existed.



“And for those that did, it was often a source of unwelcome surprises” https://t.co/9RY6D0jdvP — taylor loren✨ (@taylrn) October 7, 2019

Instagram removing the following tab is HUGE. All it does is perpetuate stalking and insecurities — THEEZY (@theothesupreme) October 8, 2019

Instagram is removing its Following tab, a feature that became better known as a stalking tool than one to aid with new account discovery.Instagram says that its Explore tab is the go-to place to find new people, places and hashtags to follow. pic.twitter.com/kLCu39wR7x — Technologiespoint (@Techpoint301) October 8, 2019

Instagram launched its "Following" tab as an early feature back in 2011, long before its Explore tab.

The tab will be gone away from the app with an update later this week. According to Instagram's head of product Vishal Shah, the tab was removed for the sake of simplicity.

RIP stalking!