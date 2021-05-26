Image Source : TWITTER/ @WAGHMARE_JUHI Instagram, Facebook, Twitter Ban in India: Netizens go bonkers with hilarious memes and trolls

Rumours on Tuesday shook the internet that social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter will be banned in India fropm May 26. The Government had on February 25, 2021 gave social media companies three-month time to comply to comprehensive guidelines issued. The deadline to accept the guidelines set by the government was supposed to end on May 25 but so far none of the platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter has complied with the new regulations. This result in a storm on the internet that these platforms will stop working from Wednesday. However, nothing happened. This left netizens go bonkers with hilarious memes and trolls.

Picking up hilarious Bollywood dialogues that justify the situation to coming up with creative GIFs, netizens flooded the internet with memes on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp ban in India. Have a look-

As per the new rules announced by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the social media platforms will have to appoint compliance officers from India. The officer will overlook the complaints, monitor the content and remove it if it is objectionable. Such rules are not only applicable to social media platforms but also to OTT platforms.

Except one Indian social media company, Koo, sources said that none of the top social media intermediaries have appointed a resident grievance officer, a chief compliance officer and a nodal contact person yet.