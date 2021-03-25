Hanna Montana turns 15: Miley Cyrus' heartfelt post sends Twitter into nostalgia outburst

Image Source : TWITTER/YAMILE_CENA Hanna Montana poster featuring Miley Cyrus

If you're one of those who screamed their lungs out singing Best of Both Worlds, you probably need a tissue box by your side. The much loved teen pop show, Hanna Montana has turned 15. Feeling old already? Well, yes, it has been that long since the first episode of the American sitcom aired on television. It was in 2006 that the show premiered on Disney Channel and overnight, American singer-songwriter, Miley Cyrus, who played the lead role in the show became a household name. As a tribute to her iconic character, Cyrus took to social media to share a heartfelt note. The note was a handwritten love letter to her character.

"Hi Hannah, It's been a while. 15 years to be exact. Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity. Then slipped into a puke pink terry cloth robe with a bedazzled HM over the [heart]. I didn't know then...that is where you would live forever," she wrote in the note, shared on Twitter and Instagram.

"Not just in mine but millions of people around the world. Although you are considered to be an "alter ego" in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glovette than I did in my bare hands," she added.

In the letter, Cyrus looked back at her journey from singing 'I Love Rock 'N Roll' in a friend's Nashville kitchen to making it to Hollywood. She also remembered the highs and lows that came along with it and shared a heartbreaking memory of losing her grandfather during the early premiere of the show.

"We've shared many firsts. A lot of lasts. Ups. Downs. Tears + laughs. I lost my pappy my Dads father while on set filming an early episode of season 1. He wanted to hold on long enough to catch the premier on March 24th. He passed February 28th. He did get to see the commercial that ran during High School Musical which he claimed was one of the proudest moments in his lifetime + he was a badass democratic state legislature. My heart was broken but fulfilled to know I could carry his name beside my dads through every credit," Cyrus wrote.

She also thanked her family, both on and off-screen, including father and co-star Billy Ray Cyrus, mother Tish and her siblings. Also, she recalled falling in love for the first time and making new friends. She also spoke about a hilarious and embarrassing story when she first got her periods wearing a white Capri.

Cyrus' post instantly sent Twitterati on a nostalgic ride. From sharing their memories of the show to posting pictures of the collectables and from sketches of the singer-actress to hilarious memes, netizens have flooded the micro-blogging app with Hanna Montana tweets.

'Hannah Montana' premiered on the Disney Channel from 2006 to 2011, and a star-studded film 'Hannah Montana: The Movie' was released in theaters in 2009. Since the show's debut, Cyrus has released seven full-length albums. Her most recent, last fall's 'Plastic Hearts' topped the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart.