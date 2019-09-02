Twitter wants to #BoycottRedLabel for an 11-month-old Ganesh Chaturthi ad

Tea brand Red Label found itself in a soup, as diabolical as it may sound, when it trended on Twitter for hours over an 11-month-old advertisement.

The ad, released on Ganesh Chaturthi last year, had a Hindu male walking into a store selling Lord Ganesh idols. When the man realises he had been conversing with a Muslim all the while and it was him who must carved out the idol, he changes his mind to buy the idol from the store.

Nonetheless, the two have tea (needless to mention, Red Label tea) together and get to talking -- and all's good again.

This old ad has taken the Twitterverse by a storm -- where users are claiming the ad spreads Islamophobia and maligns Hindus.

One of the users said, "#BoycottRedLabel why ? Because they shove their one sided agenda down our throats and always make Hindus look bad.

@HUL_News FYI, the clothes for Iskcon deities are stitched by a Muslim. Yes, we are tolerant and inclusive without your shitty advts."

We must be stop some where targeting Hindu God's, Hindu religion like targetted posts/adds in right manner! #BoycottRedLabel"

One user posted, "#BoycottRedLabel " Hindustani Unilever" is not a company in our country, it's foreign company. Baycott it. ❣️"

Why in every adv. , Film sequence it is tried to show that , that community is peaceful and instead Hindus are not peaceful towards them. This itself proves that they aren't like what they pretend to be.

Shhh.... Kuch mat bolo Secularism hai"

Why in every adv. , Film sequence it is tried to show that , that community is peaceful and instead Hindus are not peaceful towards them. This itself proves that they aren't like what they pretend to be.

Recently, even chocolate brand Cadbury came under the Twitter scanner for a special edition 'Unity' bar chocolate in India launched on the Independence Day.

The makers claimed the chocolate bar was meant to celebrate the diverse cultures in India; but the consumers refused to concur with them.