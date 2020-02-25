Tuesday, February 25, 2020
     
  Melania and Donald Trump's India visit outfits make splash on Twitter

Melania and Donald Trump's India visit outfits make splash on Twitter

Melania Trump was clad in a pristine white jumpsuit Atelier Caito for Herve Pierre -- complimented by a green brocade sash.

New Delhi Published on: February 25, 2020 14:37 IST
The stylish outfits became a subject of memes for the Twitterverse.

United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for a two-day state visit. Trump's delegation also included his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner. They were accorded a warm welcome by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on their arrival in India.

French-American designer Herve Pierre later took to Instagram to explain that the green and gold brocade sash was cut "in an early XX century Indian textile documents" that he found in Paris.

"Arriving in India, the First Lady #flotus is wearing a white jumpsuit from @atelier_caito_for_herve_pierre in crème crêpe . The sash was cut in an early XX century Indian textile documents I found in Paris through very good friends who are collectors. @herve_pierre_creative_director . The sash is made out of green silk and gold metallic thread . We used the border which was the most Interesting piece we could use as it was a vintage piece," he said, sharing an illustration of the outfit that Melania Trump wore.

The stylish outfit, however, became a subject of memes for the Twitterverse -- as many pointed out it looked like a Karate uniform.

Melania Trump was trolled back in 2017 too for her Karate uniform-esque outfit.

Even Trump's bright yellow tie made users go wondering.

Trump and his 12-member team from his administration spent the first leg of the visit in Ahmedabad. He visited Sabarmati Ashram and spun the charkha before heading for the 'Namastey Trump' event.

