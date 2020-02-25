Melania and Donald Trump's India visit outfits make splash on Twitter

The stylish outfits became a subject of memes for the Twitterverse.

United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for a two-day state visit. Trump's delegation also included his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner. They were accorded a warm welcome by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on their arrival in India.

Melania Trump was clad in a pristine white jumpsuit Atelier Caito for Herve Pierre -- complimented by a green brocade sash.

French-American designer Herve Pierre later took to Instagram to explain that the green and gold brocade sash was cut "in an early XX century Indian textile documents" that he found in Paris.

"Arriving in India, the First Lady #flotus is wearing a white jumpsuit from @atelier_caito_for_herve_pierre in crème crêpe . The sash was cut in an early XX century Indian textile documents I found in Paris through very good friends who are collectors. @herve_pierre_creative_director . The sash is made out of green silk and gold metallic thread . We used the border which was the most Interesting piece we could use as it was a vintage piece," he said, sharing an illustration of the outfit that Melania Trump wore.

The stylish outfit, however, became a subject of memes for the Twitterverse -- as many pointed out it looked like a Karate uniform.

Melania came in her karate clothes pic.twitter.com/kQTA8H7Uxz — Veena Venugopal (@veenavenugopal) February 24, 2020

By next week, outfit of Melania should be available in Sarojni market. https://t.co/NHhCOdhJre — Afsar (@TheAngrezJailer) February 24, 2020

Melania looks like she can kick all their asses In her karate suit — me (@gwbush99) February 24, 2020

Is it only me or does everyone think Melania is ready for a round of karate?🤔 pic.twitter.com/9zUpEZe9kt — Sarah Kadan (@kadansarah) February 24, 2020

Melania Trump was trolled back in 2017 too for her Karate uniform-esque outfit.

Melania looks like a "Karate Kid" and Trump is JUST a KID. https://t.co/6qlXz2BKDE — S. SANDHU🇨🇦 (@SSandhu54) May 20, 2017

Even Trump's bright yellow tie made users go wondering.

Is no one going to ask about the neon yellow tie? — nivi (@tweetsfromnivi) February 24, 2020

Sir , may I ask why are you wearing a yellow tie ?

Donald trump : "whistle podu..." #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/6dMt9Wb5gx — Prajay Naik (@prajay_naik) February 24, 2020

Trump and his 12-member team from his administration spent the first leg of the visit in Ahmedabad. He visited Sabarmati Ashram and spun the charkha before heading for the 'Namastey Trump' event.