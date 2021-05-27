Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Delhi YouTuber ties pet dog with helium balloons to make it 'fly', gets arrested

A Delhi-based YouTuber Gaurav Sharma released a video on his YouTube channel in which he floated his pet dog up in the air by tying several helium balloons on its back. The video created huge outrage online. The video in question was shot on May 21 and was released on YouTube under the title 'Flying Dollar with helium gas balloon'. The video shows the YouTuber, a few others and Dollar, his pet dog, in a park. A bunch of colorful hydrogen balloons are tied to the dog's upper body.

"Please don't take it wrong. When we will fly Dollar, we will take all safety precautions," Gaurav said in the now-deleted video. After the members of People for Animal (PFA) found out about the video, they raised an issue and lodged a complaint against Sharma at the Malviya Nagar police station. A case with charges of animal cruelty has been lodged against him and his mother under various sections of the law.

“YouTuber Gaurav Sharma arrested for cruelty to an animal after he posted a video on social media where he floated up a pet dog in the air by tying hydrogen balloons on its back, risking its life”, ANI quoted DCP South Atul Thakur as saying.

After taking down the video, the YouTuber, who has over 4.15 million subscribers, released another video apologizing and clarifying why he deleted it. He also said that he had taken all necessary precautions while shooting the clip.

Apologizing to his viewers and animal lovers, he said, "Before making the video, I had taken all the safety measures. I had said this in the video but did not upload the raw content as it would’ve increased the length of the video. It was a mistake on my part. All I want to say is that I had made the video with all the safety measures… I posted wrong content under the influence of outsiders and it should not have happened,” he said, I apologise if I have hurt anyone’s sentiments. I am an animal lover and treat Dollar like a child. I won’t try such things again. Those who’re getting influenced by such things, please don’t get influenced."