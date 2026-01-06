'If Uddhav has guts...': Fadnavis' challenge ahead of Maharashtra municipal corporation polls | EXCLUSIVE On alliance politics, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made it clear that Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party has no space in the NDA at present. He also weighed in on identity politics.

Ahead of the Maharashtra municipal corporation elections 2026, political activity has intensified across the state. In an exclusive interview with India TV, Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis made big claims about his alliance’s prospects, while launching a strong attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. Fadnavis said that the ruling Mahayuti alliance would win all 29 mayoral posts in the upcoming civic elections and said the BJP would emerge as the single largest party.

‘Mayor will be Hindu and Marathi’

The chief minister said, “The mayor will be from the Mahayuti, will be Hindu and will be Marathi.” He repeated his claim that all 29 municipal corporations would have Mahayuti mayors.”

On alliance politics, Fadnavis made it clear that Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has no space in the NDA at present. He also weighed in on identity politics, saying, “Like Raj Thackeray, I am Hindu, not Hindi. I am Marathi.” Accusing Uddhav Thackeray of creating divisions, Fadnavis said the former chief minister was trying to drive a wedge between Hindus and Marathis.

‘North Indians are not Pakistanis’

Addressing the issue of North Indian residents in Maharashtra, Fadnavis strongly defended them. “North Indians are not Pakistanis,” he said, rejecting any attempt to portray them as outsiders or targets of discrimination. Escalating his attack, Fadnavis openly challenged Uddhav Thackeray. “If Uddhav has the courage, let him raise slogans of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’,” he said.

The chief minister also targeted AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, saying, “If anyone wants to see fear of Prime Minister Modi, Owaisi should go to Pakistan.” On the issue of illegal immigration, Fadnavis blamed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for Bangladeshi Rohingya infiltration, accusing her of failing to control the situation.

Corruption allegations and BMC jibe

Responding to recent corruption allegations raised by Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis said Ajit Pawar himself was capable of answering those charges. “I have worked and I have the courage to give an account of my work,” he said. Turning the focus back to Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis added that it was the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader who should explain his record. “They enjoyed power in the BMC for 25 years. Let them give an account of what they did,” he said.

Maharashtra elections

The Maharashtra State Election Commission December 15 announced the schedule for elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The announcement was made by State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare during a press conference. The polling for all 29 municipal corporations will be held in a single phase on January 15, 2026, while counting of votes will take place on January 16, 2026.

A total of 2,869 corporators will be elected across the 29 municipal corporations.