Europe pushes back on Trump's Greenland remarks, says 'its not for grabs'

European leaders on Tuesday sent a strong and united message on Greenland, saying the Arctic island’s future can be decided only by Greenland and Denmark, and by no one else. The joint stand came amid renewed comments by US President Donald Trump expressing interest in taking control of Greenland.

In a statement issued together, the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom and Denmark said all decisions related to Greenland and its ties with Denmark fall within the Kingdom of Denmark, of which Greenland is a part.

Arctic security a shared priority

The leaders underlined that the Arctic region has become increasingly important for global security. They pointed out that NATO has already recognised the Arctic as a strategic priority and stressed that the Kingdom of Denmark, including Greenland, is a member of the military alliance.

At a time of rising geopolitical competition, they said, Arctic security is crucial not just for Europe, but also for international and transatlantic stability.

Solidarity with Denmark

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Denmark could count on the “solidarity of all of Europe” on the Greenland issue. He warned that threats or pressure between NATO members would weaken the alliance itself.

“No NATO member should threaten another,” Tusk said, adding that internal conflicts would strip the alliance of its very purpose. While Greenland itself is not an independent NATO member, it is covered under Denmark’s membership. The United States is also a member of NATO.

Trump’s comments raise fresh concerns

The European statement follows renewed remarks by President Trump, who has repeatedly said Greenland is important for US security. Speaking recently, Trump said the US “needs Greenland” for defence reasons and indicated he may revisit the issue in the coming weeks.

Last month, Trump appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to Greenland. Landry has openly supported bringing the island under US control, pointing to its strategic location and natural resources. Greenland lies between Europe and North America, making it important for US missile defence systems. It also has rich mineral resources, which fit into Washington’s efforts to reduce reliance on China.

Venezuela operation adds to unease

International concern over Greenland has grown after the recent US military operation in Venezuela, where American forces removed President Nicolas Maduro in a surprise action. The United Nations’ human rights office said the operation violated international law and made the world less safe.

A UN spokesperson said the move broke a core principle of international law, which bars the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any country. Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said the island wants to maintain and strengthen ties with the United States but firmly rejected comparisons with Venezuela.

“You cannot compare Greenland to Venezuela. We are a democratic country,” Nielsen said, later posting on Facebook: “Enough is enough. No more fantasies about annexation.” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also warned that Trump’s comments should be taken seriously, but made it clear that Greenland does not want to become part of the US.

“If the United States attacks another NATO country, everything stops,” Frederiksen said.

European leaders echoed Denmark’s position, with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer saying Greenland’s future rests entirely with its people and Denmark. Germany suggested that NATO discussions should focus on strengthening Greenland’s protection rather than questioning its status.