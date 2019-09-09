Chandrayaan-2: Amul's ad on communication with Vikram Lander wins the internet

Monday, September 09, 2019
     
The Indian Space Research Organisation is making every bit of an effort to make contact with the Vikram Lander. Indian dairy brand Amul too is hopeful of the communication and have made a beautiful topical ad on India's moon landing mission.

New Delhi Published on: September 09, 2019 20:26 IST
At a time when The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is making every bit of an effort to make contact with the Vikram Lander. Indian dairy brand Amul too is hopeful of the communication and have made a beautiful topical ad on India's moon landing mission. Amul Topical ads always connect with the audience and just their taglines are enough to make the striking cord. 

“The dream lives on... the mission will be accomplished soon!” says the tweet posted by the dairy brand. It is complete with an illustration showing PM Modi hugging Sivan. The words “Chaand taaro ko chhoone ki asha...” makes the picture all the more moving.

India's Moon Mission - 2 may not have gone as planned, or as Indians expected it to be, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture is being fondly shared by the Internet.

Addressing a press conference for the scientists at ISRO in Bengaluru, PM Modi said, "We are full of confidence that when it comes to our space program, the best is yet to come, there are new frontiers to discover and new places to go to, we will rise to the occasion and scale newer heights of success."

Disheartened over Chandrayaan2 setback, ISRO chief K Sivan was left teary-eyed minutes after the Prime Minister's address. Before leaving the ISRO control centre, the prime minister shook hands with every scientist present in the room. When PM Modi met the ISRO chief, Sivan broke down. He was then comforted by the PM, who gave a pat on his back and lauded the efforts of the experts. Videos captured the moment, where Modi is seen hugging Sivan, as the latter tries to control his tears.

