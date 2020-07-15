Image Source : TWITTER/THEKHANWASIF CBSE declares class 10th board results: Twitterati pour in inspirational messages for the students

The board exam results of class 10th were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday. The board did not announce any merit list this year in view of the exceptional circumstances amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 1. 84 lakh students scored above 90 percent and more than 41,000 students scored above 95 percent marks. Over 18 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year. While girls have achieved a pass percentage of 93.31, pass percentage of boys and transgenders is 90.14 and 78.95 respectively. Ever since the result got declared many people on social media started sharing inspirational messages, memes, and jokes to lighten up the mood of the students as well as the parents. If you are one amongst those, then you should probably have a look at them below:

10th and 12th standard students asking marks to each other #CBSE10thRESULT2020pic.twitter.com/4u0fMnSe1l — Gaurav Mishra (@Imkgauravmishra) July 15, 2020

#CBSE10thRESULT2020#CBSEClass10Results

*CBSE website not responding properly*

Everyone started complaining about the website.

*Le CBSE website : pic.twitter.com/y8kOoumide — Shy Munchkin 💕 (@chubbycheeks_19) July 15, 2020

#CBSE10thRESULT2020 dear students marks doesn't matter agar ghar ka business ho tohh — Rooh_afzaa (@humour_less) July 15, 2020

#CBSE10thRESULT2020

to those who are very happy with their 10th results: pic.twitter.com/u1j1aHCnsN — Dhruv (@badluckdhruvv) July 15, 2020

#CBSE10thRESULT2020

When you decide to take PCM after seeing 10th result pic.twitter.com/oxTrsfmnQC — karan joker (@jhatu_jadu) July 15, 2020

#CBSE10thRESULT2020



After telling 5-6% more than original percentage to relative



Le me : pic.twitter.com/Ao8PCesu4j — Vedant :)❤ (@masum_Londa_) July 15, 2020

#CBSE10thRESULT2020

Me and My Bois going to the relative's house who brutally trolled me for my 12th result



But Now his own son failed in 10th pic.twitter.com/BzXueqxJXr — AWM_KAR 🇮🇳 (@Kal_se_padhunga) July 15, 2020

Mere time pe I got 89% and my parents said itne kam kaise reh gaye . And my brother today got 71% and my parents: shukar hai pass hogya 🤣🤣🤣 #CBSE10thRESULT2020 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) July 15, 2020

-With PTI inputs

