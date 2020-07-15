Wednesday, July 15, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. CBSE declares class 10th board results: Twitterati pour in inspirational messages for the students

CBSE declares class 10th board results: Twitterati pour in inspirational messages for the students

CBSE released the board exam results of class 10th students on Wednesday. Ever since many people on social media started sharing inspirational messages, memes, and jokes to lighten up the mood of the students as well as the parents. 

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 15, 2020 15:03 IST
CBSE declares class 10th board results: Twitterati pour in inspirational messages for the students
Image Source : TWITTER/THEKHANWASIF

CBSE declares class 10th board results: Twitterati pour in inspirational messages for the students 

The board exam results of class 10th were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday. The board did not announce any merit list this year in view of the exceptional circumstances amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 1. 84 lakh students scored above 90 percent and more than 41,000 students scored above 95 percent marks. Over 18 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year. While girls have achieved a pass percentage of 93.31, pass percentage of boys and transgenders is 90.14 and 78.95 respectively. Ever since the result got declared many people on social media started sharing inspirational messages, memes, and jokes to lighten up the mood of the students as well as the parents. If you are one amongst those, then you should probably have a look at them below:

-With PTI inputs

 

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X