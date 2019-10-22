Bigil is getting its own Emoji and Twitterverse just can't keep calm

One of the most anticipated Tamil movie this year, Bigil is a sports action film written and directed by Atlee, starring mega south film stars Vijay and Nayanthara in lead roles. It is all set to hit the big screens on Dharteras this year on the 25th of October. The movie has been making records even before its release, with its trailer becoming the most liked trailer of all times with over 2.9 million likes on YouTube.

Adding another feather to its already decorated cap, Bigil is now all set to get its special Twitter emoji and the Twitterverse is going crazy already. Two years ago, Salman Khan's Tubelight was the first movie to get its own special emoji and Vijay's Mersal got the distinction of being the first Tamil film to get one. Now Bigil has made its entry into the elite club.

Check out some reactions from the Twitterati:

#BigilEmoji is Officially launching today! Stay Tuned with Thalapathy @actorvijay Handle.! ⚽️ — Actor Vijay Team™ (@ActorVijayTeam) October 22, 2019

What is Your Choice For #BigilEmoji ?



⚪First look

⚪Second look

⚪Third Look



(Or)



Any other Pic#Bigil pic.twitter.com/D0BGBg49dd — sʟᴀʏᴇʀ (@Itz_Slayerr) October 22, 2019

Reports of Bigil being the most expensive movie to release in Tamil cinema after Rajinikanth and Akshay's 2.0 have been doing rounds for a long time. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to confirm the news, revealing the hefty budget of the movie which is Rs 180 crores. He tweeted, "The Budget of #Bigil is ₹ 180 Crs.. It's the 2nd Most Expensive Tamil movie after #2Point0".

Bigil has been shot in a specially erected football stadium set at the EVP Studios in Chennai. With Jackie Shroff playing the antagonist in the movie, other actors include Kathir, Vivek, Daniel Balaji, Anandraj, Indhuja Ravichandran, Varsha Bollamma to name a few.

Watch the trailer of the movie here.

Are you excited too?

Related Video