Amul pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th Birth Anniversary

Amul remembers Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th Birth Anniversary with a doodle.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 02, 2019 13:03 IST
As the entire nation celebrates Gandhi Jayanti by paying tribute to  Mahatma Gandhi, dairy major Amul also remembered Father of the Nation with a doodle. Amul took to its social media handles to share a doodle. ''#Amul Topical: For Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th Birth Anniversary... #gandhijayanti,'' the caption on Instagram read.

Amul baby even urged Indians to go plastic-free on Swachh Bharat Diwas.

#Amul celebrates Swachh Bharat Diwas, 2nd October 2019

Amul doodles featuring Amul baby is quite popular. The cute and unapologetic Amul baby has continued to win hearts of Indians for many years.. Be it any topic that's making buzz, from political, sports to cricket, Amul knows how to cash in on the general feeling with doodles.

Besides PM Narendra Modi and President Ramnath Kovind,  Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, BJP veteran L K Advani and several others paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 150th birth anniversary.

India Tv - Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

