Amul pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th Birth Anniversary

Amul pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

As the entire nation celebrates Gandhi Jayanti by paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, dairy major Amul also remembered Father of the Nation with a doodle. Amul took to its social media handles to share a doodle. ''#Amul Topical: For Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th Birth Anniversary... #gandhijayanti,'' the caption on Instagram read.

Amul baby even urged Indians to go plastic-free on Swachh Bharat Diwas.

Amul doodles featuring Amul baby is quite popular. The cute and unapologetic Amul baby has continued to win hearts of Indians for many years.. Be it any topic that's making buzz, from political, sports to cricket, Amul knows how to cash in on the general feeling with doodles.

Besides PM Narendra Modi and President Ramnath Kovind, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, BJP veteran L K Advani and several others paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 150th birth anniversary.