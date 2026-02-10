Telangana Municipal Elections on February 11: List of municipal bodies, full poll schedule and total voters Telangana Municipal Elections: As per the State Election Commission, polling will be held on seven Municipal Corporations and 116 Municipalities, including the newly constituted ones across Telangana.

Hyderabad:

The elections to seven Municipal Corporations and 116 Municipalities, including the newly constituted ones across Telangana, will be held on February 11 (Wednesday), and the counting of votes will be conducted on February 12 (Friday), according to the State Election Commission (SEC).

According to the SEC, polling for the urban local bodies will take place on February 11, while re-polling, if required, will be conducted on February 12. The counting of votes will be taken up on February 13, and results will be declared the same day, soon after the completion of counting.

The elections will see the participation of over 52.43 lakh voters across the state. This includes 26.80 lakh women voters, 25.62 lakh men, and 640 voters from other categories, the SEC said.

How many seats would go to the polls on February 11?

The election will be held in a single phase on February 11, for 2,582 wards spread over 116 municipalities across 32 districts, and 414 wards of the seven municipal corporations.

Lists of Municipalities going for elections

Here's the complete list of districts, the name of the municipality, and the number of wards:

Jangao: Jangao (30 wards), Station Ghanpur (18 wards) Warangal: Narsampet (30 wards), Wardhannapet (12 wards) Hanumakonda: Parkal (22 wards) Mahabubabad: Dornakal (15 wards), Kesamudram (16 wards), Mahabubabad (36 wards), Maripeda (15 wards), Thorrur (16 wards) Yayashankar Bhupalpally: Bhupalpally (30 wards) Karimnagar: Choppandandi (14 wards), Huzurabad (30 wards), Jammikunta (30 wards) Jagtial: Dharmapuri (15 wards), Jagtiyal (30 wards), Korutla (33 wards), Metpalli (26 wards), Raikal (12 wards) Rajanna Sircila: Sircila (39 wards), Vemulavada (28 wards) Peddapalli: Manthani (13 wards), Peddapalli (36 wards), Sulthanabad (15 wards) Khammam: Edulapuram (32 wards), Kalluru (20 wards), Madhir (22 wards), Sattupalli (23 wards), Wyra (20 wards) Bhadradri Kothagudem: Aswaraopeta (22 wards), Yellandu (24 wards) Adilabad: Adilabad (49 wards) Nirmal: Bhainsa (26 wards), Khanapur (12 wards), Nirmal (42 wards) Kumarambheem Asifabad: Asifabad (20 wards), Kagaznagar (30 wards) Mancherial: Bellampally (34 wards), Chennur (18 wards), Kyathanpally (22 wards), Luxettipet (15 wards) Ranga Reddy: Amangal (15 wards), Chevella (18 wards), Ibrahimpatnam (24 wards), Moinabad (26 wards), Shadnagar (28 wards), Shankarpally (15 wards) Vikarabad: Kodangal (12 wards), Paigi (18 wards), Tandur (36 wards), Vikarabad (34 wards) Medchal-Malkajgiri: Aliyabad (20 wards), Muduchinthalapally (24 wards), Yellampet (24 wards) Nizamabad: Armur (36 wards), Bheemgal (12 wards), Bodhan (38 wards) Kamareddy: Banswada (19 wards), Bichkunda (12 wards), Kamareddy (49 wards), Yellareddy (12 wards) Yadadri Bhuvanagiri: Alair (12 wards), Bhongir (35 wards), Choutuppal (20 wards), Mothur (12 wards), Pochampally (13 wards), Yadagirigutta (12 wards) Suryapet: Huzurnagar (28 wards), Kodad (35 wards), Neredcherla (15 wards), Suryapet (48 wards), Tirumalagiri (15 wards) Nalgonda: Chandur (10 wards), Chityal (12 wards), Devarakonda (20 wards), Haliya (12 wards), Miryalguda (48 wards), Nandikonda (12 wards) Siddipet: Cherial (12 wards), Dubbaka (20 wards), Gajwel (20 wards), Husnabad (20 wards) Sangareddy: Andole-Jogipet (20 wards), Gaddapotharam (18 wards), Gummadidala (22 wards), Indresham (18 wards), Isnapur (26 wards), Jinnaram (20 wards), Kohir (16 wards), Narayankhed (15 wards), Sadasivapet (26 wards), Sangareddy (38 wards), Zaheerabad (37 wards) Medak: Medak (32 wards), Narsapur (15 wards), Ramayampet (12 wards), Thoopran (16 wards) Mahabubnagar: Bhoothpur (10 wards), Devarakadra (12 wards) Narayanpet: Kosgi (16 wards), Maddur (16 wards), Makthal (16 wards), Narayanapet (24 wards) Jogulamba Gadwal: Alampur (10 wards), Gadwal (37 wards), Ieeja (20 wards), Waddepalle (10 wards) Wanaparthy: Amarchinta (10 wards), Atmakur (10 wards), Kothakota (15 wards), Pebbair (12 wards), Wanaparthy (33 wards) Nagarkurnool: Kalwakurthy (22 wards), Kollapur (19 wards), Nagarkurnool (24 wards) Mulugu: Mulugu (20 wards)

Lists of Municipal Corporation going for elections

Here's the complete list of districts, the name of the Municipal Corporation, and the number of wards:

Karimnagar: Karimnagar (66 wards) Peddapalli: Ramagundam (60 wards) Nizamabad: Nizamabad (60 wards) Mahabubnagar: Mahaboobnagar (60 wards) Mancherial: Mancherial (60 wards) Bhadradri (Kothagudem): Kothagudem (60 wards) Nalgonda: Nalgonda (48 wards)

Also Read: Telangana Municipal Corporation election on February 11, results on February 13

Also Read: