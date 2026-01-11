Telangana to provide Rs 1.02 crore accident insurance cover for all state govt employees The Deputy Chief Minister said that consultations with leading bankers in the state have been completed to advance the implementation process of the Rs. 1.02 crore accident insurance.

Hyderabad:

The Telangana government is set to introduce an accident insurance scheme providing a cover of Rs 1.02 crore for all state government employees. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Friday said that the scheme would cover all regular employees of the state government.

Accident insurance to benefit 5.14 lakh govt employees

According to the Deputy CM, the decision will benefit around 5.14 lakh state government employees and their families.

In a post on X, he further said that consultations with leading bankers in Telangana to facilitate the rollout of the insurance cover have been successful, clearing the way for its early implementation.

"We are introducing an accident insurance facility of Rs 1.02 crore for all regular employees of the state government. The consultations held with leading bankers in the state to advance the implementation process of the Rs. 1.02 crore accident insurance have been successful."

Govt releasing pending dues in phased manner

Emphasising the government's commitment to employee welfare, the Deputy CM said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the "people's government" considers government employees as family members, acknowledging their role in delivering welfare and development schemes to citizens’ doorsteps.

Despite financial constraints, he said the state government has been releasing pending dues left by the previous administration in a phased and timely manner. With the welfare of government employees as our goal, despite numerous financial difficulties, we are steadily releasing the pending dues that accumulated from the previous government in phases, month after month, without fail. This decision by the state government will benefit the families of 5.14 lakh state government employees," he added.

