Telangana High Court puts conditional stay on capture of stray dogs in Hyderabad The Telangana High Court has directed the department that stray dogs cannot be mistreated in order to implement the Supreme Court's directions.

Hyderabad:

The Telangana High Court on Friday put a conditional ban on the capture of stray dogs by the animal birth control centre of Hyderabad, pointing out that the canines cannot be mistreated. The development comes after the Association for Animal Shelter and Rescue Aid (AASRA), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) working for the rehabilitation of stray dogs, moved the high court, raising concerns over how the canines are being treated at the animal birth control centre in the state capital.

The court has directed the department that stray dogs cannot be mistreated in order to implement the Supreme Court's directions. A nodal officer must be appointed to count the stray dogs in accordance with established standards. Besides, it should be ensured that adequate shelter homes are available for the stray dogs, the high court pointed.

The high court allowed AASRA to monitor the procedures. This will allow the NGO to visit the site and click photographs and videos.

What did AASRA say in its plea at the Telangana High Court?

In the plea at the Telangana High Court, Hanumanth Rao, Animal Cruelty Officer at AASRA, said that stray dogs are subjected to cruelty at the animal birth control center in Amberpet, Hyderabad. Rao, along with AASRA founder Gauri Vandana, presented evidence of the mistreatment the stray dogs are receiving at the animal birth control center.

Rao said that the NGO is working to relocate the stray dogs, and AASRA workers are continuously working to secure permanent shelters for rescued animals through adoption and foster programmes.

About AASRA

AASRA is committed to raising awareness about animal cruelty, responsible pet ownership, and the importance of animal well-being. Through educational programs and community outreach, the NGO also campaigns to instill compassion and respect for animals.

"We aim to connect rescued animals with loving, permanent homes through adoption and foster programs. We educate and support potential pet owners, ensuring every adoption is a responsible and lasting one," the NGO mentioned on its website.

(With inputs from Venkatesh)