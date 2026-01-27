Telangana Municipal Corporation election dates announced; polling on February 11, results on February 13 A total of 52.43 lakh eligible voters will take part in these elections. The polls are expected to witness keen political interest, with parties gearing up for an intense campaign in urban areas.

New Delhi:

The Telangana State Election Commission on Tuesday announced the schedule for elections to municipalities and municipal corporations across the state. Polling will be held in 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations, making it an important exercise for local self-governance. More than 52.43 lakh voters are eligible to take part in these elections. Political parties are expected to step up campaigning, especially in urban areas.

Voting, re-poll and counting dates

According to the notification issued by State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini, voting will take place on February 11, from 7 am to 5 pm. If a re-poll is needed at any location, it will be held on February 12. The counting of votes will begin on February 13 from 8 am onwards, and results are expected soon after.

Nomination process and Code of Conduct

Candidates can file their nominations from January 28 to January 31. With the release of the election notification, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force across Telangana. The elections will cover seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities across the state. However, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will not be part of this election.