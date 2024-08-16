Telangana: KTR Rama Rao's remarks on women commuters spark backlash, apologises

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) BRS working president K T Rama Rao

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has issued an apology following widespread criticism over comments he made about women commuters in state-owned buses. Speaking at a recent event, Rama Rao addressed the Congress government's scheme offering free travel for women in RTC buses, making a controversial remark that his party would have no objection if women chose to engage in activities like knitting or even "break dancing" while traveling. His remarks implied that the BRS's primary concern was preventing scuffles in overcrowded buses, not what activities the women engaged in.

These comments quickly sparked backlash from various groups, who found them dismissive and insensitive towards women. Critics argued that Rama Rao's statements trivialized the challenges faced by women commuters and failed to address their genuine concerns.

In response to the criticism, Rama Rao took to social media to express his regret, stating, "I am sorry if our women sisters were offended by the comments made during the party meeting yesterday. I never had the intention to offend my sisters."

Meanwhile, despite the apology, the controversy continued to grow. Women and Child Welfare Minister D. Anasuya publicly called for a formal apology from Rama Rao to the women of Telangana, emphasizing that his remarks were unacceptable and disrespectful.

It is pertinent to note that, earlier, the Telangana State Women's Commission (TSCW), led by Chairperson Sharada Nerella, has also intervened, announcing an official inquiry into the matter. In a statement, Nerella condemned the remarks as derogatory and noted that they had caused considerable distress among women across the state. "The comments made by KT Rama Rao, as circulated widely in the media, are derogatory in nature, especially towards women. The Commission has observed that these remarks have led to widespread discontent and hurt within the community," Nerella stated.

