Abhishek Manu Singhvi to be Congress candidate for Rajya Sabha by-election from Telangana Mallikarjun Kharge has today (August 14) approved the candidature of Abhishek Manu Singhvi as Congress candidate to contest the ensuing by-election to the Council of States from Telangana.