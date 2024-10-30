Telangana government prohibits sale, production of mayonnaise made from raw eggs for one year

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Telangana bans mayonnaise made from raw eggs over food poisoning concerns.

The Telangana government today (October 30) prohibited the production, storage and sale of Mayonnaise prepared from raw eggs for one year with immediate effect following complaints of it being a suspected cause of food poisoning.

The state Commissioner of Food Safety issued an order to this effect.

"As per the observations during enforcement activities and complaints received from the public, Mayonnaise made from raw eggs is suspected to be a cause of food poisoning in multiple incidents in the past few months," the order said.

Mayonnaise is commonly used as a side dish or dressing in sandwiches, salads, appetizers, snacks, shawarma and various dishes.

More details are awaited in this regard.