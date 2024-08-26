Telangana CID targets hospitals for allegedly defrauding 'CM Relief Fund' through fake documents

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) launched an investigation against multiple private hospitals across states, accusing them of attempting to defraud the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) by submitting fraudulent documents. The CMRF, intended to provide financial assistance to those facing health emergencies, natural disasters, and accidents, was reportedly targeted by these hospitals in a coordinated scam to siphon off state funds.

According to the FIR filed by D.S.N. Murthy, the accused hospitals allegedly colluded with local individuals to generate fake medical bills and documents. These falsified records were then submitted for approval from the Chief Minister's Office, aiming to unlawfully secure government funds. The FIR details the hospitals' involvement in a scheme that amounts to forgery and attempted fraud against the government.

Among the hospitals implicated in the case are Hiranyaa Hospital in Meerpet, Delta Hospital in Hasithnapuram, Sree Raksha Hospital BN Reddy Nagar, R.R. Dist MMS Hospital in Rangareddy, ADRM Multi Specialty Hospital in Kothapet, MMV Indira Multi Specialty Hospital in Kothapet, and Sri Sai Thirumala Hospital in Bairamalguda.

"The individuals and hospital administrations conspired to create fake bills to deceive the state government," the FIR stated. "This act of dishonesty not only involved forging documents but also an attempt to cheat the government and misappropriate public funds," the FIR added.

About Chief Minister's National Relief Fund

The Chief Minister Relief Fund is intended to extend a helping hand to the poorest of the poor who are in distress due to such reasons as, health problems which require expensive medicare, loss of life of kin & kith, loss of properties and sources of livelihood due to unforeseen incidents such as natural calamities, road accidents, fire accidents etc.