Hyderabad Police deny news of free ride service for women travelling alone during night

Follow us on Image Source : HYDERABAD POLICE (X) Hyderabad Police deny news of free ride service for women travelling alone.

Hyderabad news: Hyderabad Police today (August 22) termed as misleading the information being spread on social media about free ride service for women travelling alone during night hours.

"This is not correct, always verify the facts with trusted sources before sharing. Spreading false information can cause unnecessary panic and confusion," reads a post from the official handle of Hyderabad City Police on social media platform 'X'.

It was further claimed that the service will work 24X7.

"The control room vehicle or the nearest PCR vehicle/SHO vehicle will take her safely to her destination. This will be done free of cost. Spread this message to everyone you know. Send the number to your wife, daughters, sisters, mothers, friends, and all the women you know. Ask them to save it. All men please share with all the women you know," read the message circulated on various social media platforms.

Information is misleading on social media

As the message was widely circulated, the city police reacted to it online, terming it misleading. Police have appealed to the people not to believe such messages and verify the facts with trusted sources before sharing.

People have been urged not to spread false information as this can cause unnecessary panic and confusion. The messages are being circulated at a time when there is a nationwide debate and concern over women's safety in the wake of the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at a hospital in Kolkata.