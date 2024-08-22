Thursday, August 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Telangana
  4. Hyderabad Police deny news of free ride service for women travelling alone during night

Hyderabad Police deny news of free ride service for women travelling alone during night

The clarification came after messages were circulated on social media that the city police had launched a free travel scheme. It was claimed that a woman, who is alone and cannot find a vehicle to go home between 10 pm-6 am, can contact police helpline no (1091 and 78370185555) and request vehicle.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Hyderabad Updated on: August 22, 2024 16:13 IST
Hyderabad Police, Hyderabad Police deny news of free ride service for women travelling alone, Hydera
Image Source : HYDERABAD POLICE (X) Hyderabad Police deny news of free ride service for women travelling alone.

Hyderabad news: Hyderabad Police today (August 22) termed as misleading the information being spread on social media about free ride service for women travelling alone during night hours. 

"This is not correct, always verify the facts with trusted sources before sharing. Spreading false information can cause unnecessary panic and confusion," reads a post from the official handle of Hyderabad City Police on social media platform 'X'.

It was further claimed that the service will work 24X7.

"The control room vehicle or the nearest PCR vehicle/SHO vehicle will take her safely to her destination. This will be done free of cost. Spread this message to everyone you know. Send the number to your wife, daughters, sisters, mothers, friends, and all the women you know. Ask them to save it. All men please share with all the women you know," read the message circulated on various social media platforms.

Information is misleading on social media 

Related Stories
Hyderabad: 12 people, including pregnant woman get stuck in Mall's lift, rescued- VIDEO

Hyderabad: 12 people, including pregnant woman get stuck in Mall's lift, rescued- VIDEO

Hyderabad Police arrest 9 in Rs 712 crore Chinese investment fraud

Hyderabad Police arrest 9 in Rs 712 crore Chinese investment fraud

Telangana: Official at sports school suspended after girl students allege him of sexual harassment

Telangana: Official at sports school suspended after girl students allege him of sexual harassment

Telangana: Bomb threat at Hyderabad's Praja Bhavan puts city on high alert

Telangana: Bomb threat at Hyderabad's Praja Bhavan puts city on high alert

Telangana: Woman raped by driver on moving sleeper bus, accused on run

Telangana: Woman raped by driver on moving sleeper bus, accused on run

Telangana: Software engineer gangraped by childhood friend, his cousin in Hyderabad, case registered

Telangana: Software engineer gangraped by childhood friend, his cousin in Hyderabad, case registered

As the message was widely circulated, the city police reacted to it online, terming it misleading. Police have appealed to the people not to believe such messages and verify the facts with trusted sources before sharing.

People have been urged not to spread false information as this can cause unnecessary panic and confusion. The messages are being circulated at a time when there is a nationwide debate and concern over women's safety in the wake of the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at a hospital in Kolkata.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Telangana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Telangana News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement