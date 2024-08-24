Nagarjuna’s controversial N-Convention Centre demolished by Hyderabad authorities, actor reacts | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/@IAMNAGARJUNA Nagarjuna’s controversial N-Convention Centre was demolished by Hyderabad authorities.

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection (HYDRA) authorities began demolishing the N Convention Center in Madhapur, reportedly owned by actor Akkineni Nagarjuna on Saturday. The facility was allegedly constructed within the Full Tank Level (FTL) area of Thammidi Kunta Lake.

"HYDRAA officials have started demolishing the N Convention Hall this morning and we have deployed police force to ensure the demolition is carried out smoothly, as the land comes under the FTL zone, "said Madhapur DCP.

Meanwhile, the actor reacted on his X and said, "Pained by the unlawful manner of demolition carried out in respect of N Convention, contrary to existing stay orders and Court cases. I thought it fit to issue this statement to place on record certain facts for protecting my reputation and to indicate that we have not done any actions in violation of law. The land is a Patta land, and not even an inch of tank plan is encroached. In respect of the building constructed inside the private land, there is a stay order granted against any earlier illegal notice for demolition. Today clearly, the demolition was carried out wrongfully based on misinformation. No notice was issued prior to carrying out the demolition this morning. As a law-abiding citizen, if the Court before which the matter is pending, had decided against me, I would have carried out the demolition myself. I am placing this on record for the purpose of correcting any public misimpression about wrongful constructions or encroachment by us. We would be seeking appropriate relief from the Court in relation to the wrong actions carried out by the authorities."

Authorities take action

The demolition, supported by local police, started early in the morning. HYDRA officials stated that the land encroached upon 1.12 acres of the FTL area and an additional 2 acres within the buffer zone. Despite alleged violations, the facility had previously avoided demolition due to favorable ties with municipal authorities.

Wider crackdown on illegal construction

This demolition follows similar actions earlier in the week, where illegal constructions in the FTL and buffer zone areas of Gandipet Lake were also targeted by authorities.

