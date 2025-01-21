Telangana: BJP MP Etela Rajender slaps man in Medchal district, video goes viral | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP MP Etela Rajender slapped with a real estate broker.

BJP MP Etela Rajender is at the center of a controversy after a video surfaced showing him slapping a man in Pocharam, Medchal district of Telangana. The incident reportedly occurred after allegations surfaced about the encroachment of lands belonging to the poor in the area.

After the MP slapped the man, BJP workers present at the spot also beat up the man. The video has sparked significant attention and discussion.

Rajender slapped a man who was allegedly involved in land brokerage by occupying people's property. The incident took place after the local people had complained to the MP, narrating their ordeal to him.

As per the reports, after receiving complaints about land encroachment, BJP MP visited Ekashila Nagar in Pocharam Municipality, Medchal district, to investigate the issue. Upon discovering that lands belonging to the poor were being occupied by real estate brokers, he expressed outrage. In his anger, he confronted one of the brokers, which led to heightened tensions in the area.

