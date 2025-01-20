Hyderabad: Three including student apprehended for sharing child pornography videos

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Image used for representational purposes.

Three people were apprehended on Monday including a student after they were allegedly found to have downloaded, viewed and shared child pornography with their friends via social media platforms, the Hyderabad City Cyber Crime Unit said.

The three accused, aged between 22 and 36, include a student, a welder, and a private employee. They were arrested in connection with Cyber Tipline cases reported on social media platforms.

These cases were registered based on inputs received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) portal, an exclusive platform for addressing crimes against children, a release from Hyderabad police said.

Preliminary verification was conducted using leads such as IP addresses, mobile numbers, and email IDs, tracing the accused to locations within the jurisdiction of the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate.

The three accused were found to have downloaded child pornography from various websites, viewed it, and transmitted it to their friends via social media platforms, the release added.

Three cases were registered under relevant sections of the IT Act.

The inquiry report, along with supporting documentation, has been forwarded to the NCMEC ID of the Cyber Crime Unit for further legal action.

Evidence and leads provided through the Cyber Tipline Report are being corroborated to identify individuals involved in creating, sharing, or circulating Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), the release further stated.

(With PTI inputs)