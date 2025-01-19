Sunday, January 19, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Telangana
  4. Telangana: Van carrying around 60 devotees overturns in Adilabad, several injured

Telangana: Van carrying around 60 devotees overturns in Adilabad, several injured

The passengers of the van were travelling from Suryaguda village to a temple, those injured in the accident were rushed to a nearby hospital, the police said.

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu New Delhi Published : Jan 19, 2025 20:53 IST, Updated : Jan 19, 2025 20:53 IST
accident
Image Source : FILE Image used for representational purposes.

In a tragic accident, a van carrying around 50 to 60 devotees overturned on a ghat road near Malepur village in Telangana's Adilabad district on Sunday. The vehicle carrying the passengers where en route to a temple from Suryaguda village. 

The injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital, Narnoor Police Station Sub Inspector said. The police are carrying out further investigations into the accident and further details are awaited. 

The exact number of injuries and the severity of the situation are yet to be confirmed

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Telangana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement