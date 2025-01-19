Telangana: Van carrying around 60 devotees overturns in Adilabad, several injured

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Image used for representational purposes.

In a tragic accident, a van carrying around 50 to 60 devotees overturned on a ghat road near Malepur village in Telangana's Adilabad district on Sunday. The vehicle carrying the passengers where en route to a temple from Suryaguda village.

The injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital, Narnoor Police Station Sub Inspector said. The police are carrying out further investigations into the accident and further details are awaited.

The exact number of injuries and the severity of the situation are yet to be confirmed