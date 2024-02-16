Horrific! 20 stray dogs found shot dead in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY 20 stray dogs found shot dead in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district.

Telangana news: As many as 20 stray dogs were found shot dead by unidentified persons in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana, police said today (February 16). In the incident which took place in Ponnakal village late on Thursday night (February 15), five more dogs were found injured, they added.

Unknown persons shot at stray dogs with weapons and police were informed about the incident on Friday morning, a police official said, adding that 20 dogs were found dead and five dogs were injured in the incident.

An investigation is underway to identify the culprits, he said. An eyewitness has claimed that one person who came in a car is the one who committed the crime, the official said, based on a preliminary investigation.

A case under section 429 (killing or maiming animals) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, besides Arms Act, has been registered at Addakal Police Station based on a complaint by a panchayat official.



