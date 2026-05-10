'Can see Bengal's enthusiasm here': PM Modi signals Telangana as BJP's next big target

Hyderabad:

Signalling that the next target of Bharatiya Janata Party will be Telangana after its historic victory in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the BJP was once considered to be a 'fringe party' but it is now in power from south to northeast, which shows that the ideology of the saffron party is dedicated to the nation.

He also lambasted the Congress, saying the grand old party fostered corruption and dynastic politics, while working to stifle constitutional institutions. Talking about BJP's West Bengal win, the prime minister said the eastern state has defeated dictatorial model of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The prime minister, who was speaking at a public meeting in Secunderabad, further said Mamata Banerjee's party had adopted all negative habits of the Left, using to chain Bengal. However, TMC's defeat shows that if ideology is development, then nobody can stop it, he said.

"Every year in India, an election happens, someone wins, someone loses, it is a part of democracy, but after the win of BJP in Bengal, the way it is being celebrated in India, the way it is being talked in the entire world, it is unprecedented, the reason is, it is not a win or a loss of a party, people have defeated a politics, which had chained the people of Bengal," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

In his rally, he said people of Telangana want a change now. He stated that the southern state, which was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, gave one MP when the saffron party had only two MPs. Further, he said he could West Bengal's enthusiasm in Telangana now.

"I have full faith on Telangana public, and the BJP workers here, next time here as well, with a thumping majority, a BJP government will be formed, people here have been hassled by the politics of the government of Congress-BRS, hence they want change here," the prime minister said.

"The BJP has had this mantra, the development of country through the development of state," he said at his rally. "Today when India is progressing towards being developed nation, then Telangana also has contribution, I hope that they will provide pace to the development."

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