India's Got Latent 2 Release Date and Time: When to stream Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's episode of Samay Raina's show

New Delhi:

Samay Raina's popular comedy and talent-based show India's Got Latent is back with its second season, and fans are already excited as the show is set to air on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

Interestingly, this time viewers will be able to stream the show on both Netflix and YouTube simultaneously. For the premiere episode, Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will appear as special guests and will join the panellists alongside comedians Balraj Singh Ghai and Aashish Solanki.

Read on to know the exact timings to stream Samay Raina’s episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2.

India's Got Latent 2 Release Date and Time

Viewers will be able to stream the first episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2 on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 7 pm. The show will be available on stand-up comedian Samay Raina’s official YouTube channel and on the Netflix platform as well.

(Image Source : YOUTUBE/ SAMAY RAINA)Screengrab taken from Samay Raina's YouTube handle.

Samay Raina shares first look of guests for premiere episode

Samay Raina took to Instagram on Saturday and shared the YouTube link for the premiere episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2. He also posted a picture featuring special guests Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, both seen laughing during the shoot. Alia was also seen wearing a cap that read "Alpha", which is also the title of her upcoming film, releasing on July 3, 2026.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SAMAY RAINA)Screengrab taken from Samay Raina's Instagram Story

The picture also included Samay Raina along with comedians Ashish Solanki and Balraj Ghai, the owner of the Habitat Centre. In the caption, Samay wrote, "Are we ready to start the show?", also tagging Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh and Ashish Solanki.

About India's Got Latent controversy

For the unversed, the controversy started in January 2025 when Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps appeared as a guest on an episode of Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent. During the show, he asked a highly controversial question to a contestant, which quickly sparked widespread outrage online, with many criticising it.

Following the backlash, all the episodes of Samay Raina's show were removed from YouTube, and several FIRs were filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and fellow panellists Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Makhija and others.

Also Read: Samay Raina on Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial 'parent' remark: 'Woh sawaal 8 baar poocha tha'